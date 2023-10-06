Juventus name price for Man United target Federico Chiesa amidst heavy interest



Juventus have slapped a €50m (£43m) price tag on Federico Chiesa amidst heavy interest in him from English clubs including Manchester United.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Chiesa is on United’s radar as a possible January replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho remains exiled from the first team as his bitter row with Erik ten Hag continues.

There is a strong chance the Englishman could leave in January and if this happens, Chiesa could come in to fill the gap left in the attacking department.

Calciomercato via Sport Witness have issued an update and indicated that United are not the only party chasing the Italy international.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are also monitoring the 25-year-old closely.

Chiesa has admirers from abroad. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen on bringing him to the Allianz Arena.

His future in Turin is uncertain, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

The player’s wish is to be elevated and become one of Juventus’ highest earners, at least on par with Dusan Vlahovic. Chiesa does not want to earn “too much less” than the Serbian striker.

At the moment, Chiesa earns around €5m per year. His desire for a bigger financial package makes it difficult for the Old Lady to tie him down to longer terms, and so, they may be forced to sell him.

In addition to the money involved, Calciomercato notes that the former Fiorentina man is disappointed that his side are not in the Champions League.

If the Bianconeri fail to qualify for the competition ahead of next season, he will contemplate a change of scenery, giving teams like United the chance to pounce.

The Italian publication reiterates that Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will need “at least close to €50m” to sanction Chiesa’s exit.

It’s certainly a figure the likes of United, Newcastle and Villa would have no problem in forking out.

