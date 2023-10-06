Manchester United and Liverpool continue race to sign Goncalo Inacio as new release clause is set



Manchester United will have to ward off competition from bitter rivals Liverpool to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

United are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2024 January and summer transfer windows respectively.

Recently, the club has struggled in the defensive department.

Raphael Varane has become injury prone. Lisandro Martinez is also currently out of action until the turn of the year after he was operated on a second time to rectify a recurring issue.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also out with long-term physical setbacks.

It was thought that Sergio Reguilon was in contention to play a part against Brentford on Saturday, but Erik ten Hag told reporters that the Spaniard is not yet fully fit.

A return after the international break seems more realistic for the Tottenham Hotspur loanee.

United have experienced heavy difficulties, and it’s no surprise there are already plans underway to sign additional defenders.

The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed that a January transfer swoop for Inacio is on the cards.

It was said that the Red Devils sent a scout to Lisbon to closely watch the player with a view to making a move for him in a few weeks.

According to Football Insider, United are not the only Premier League side chasing Inacio.

Liverpool are also interested in the highly-rated 22-year-old.

The outlet’s “sources” claim that “Sporting CP are now resigned to losing Man United and Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio in the near future.

“Inacio has blossomed into one of Europe’s most promising centre-backs and Sporting now believe they stand very little chance of keeping him in Lisbon.”

After signing a new contract in August which extends until 2027, Inacio’s release clause was raised from £39million to £52million.

Football Insider adds that Newcastle and Liverpool tried to sign him this summer but nothing came to fruition.

So far this term, Inacio has played every minute for Sporting Lisbon – such is his importance to Rúben Amorim’s side.

Naturally a left-footer, Inacio is renowned for his excellent distribution and helping in playing out from the back. He is also solid at the back and incredibly resolute – all qualities that would be welcome at United.

