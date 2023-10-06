Manchester United eyeing a move for long-term target José María Giménez



Manchester United have lost six out of 10 games in the current season and manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure to deliver results.

Injuries have certainly played a part with the backline suffering the most with the manager yet to start a game with his first-choice defence this season.

None of his preferred full-backs are fit, while Lisandro Martinez, his general at the back, is set to be out for at least three months after surgery.

United’s defensive woes this season

Considering Raphael Varane’s injury record, the poor displays from Victor Lindelof, and the fact that Harry Maguire is not in the manager’s plans moving forward, it is clear that another defender is required at Old Trafford.

That was the plan this summer if the club would have managed to offload Maguire with Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo all targeted at some point during the transfer window.

The Peoples Person has reported about United preparing a defensive shortlist before next summer with Edmond Tapsoba, Antonio Silva, and Goncalo Inacio all being monitored.

Now as per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Atletico Madrid’s José María Giménez is a target for Ten Hag, a player the club has been trying to acquire for quite a few years now.

He is Atletco’s defensive general and Diego Simeone considers him a leader but injury problems have affected his continuity while the Uruguay international’s current deal expires in 2025.

Next summer might be the only time for the La Liga giants to acquire a decent fee for their star and if a contract extension cannot be agreed this season, Atletico will listen to offers for the 28-year-old.

“José María Giménez, who is an old desire of Manchester United, because in the past they already tried to convince him to sign. All the attempts they made were fruitless, but they hope to be much luckier next time, taking advantage of the fact that his contract with Atlético de Madrid expires in 2025.

Is Gimenez the answer to United’s problems at the back?

“The ‘colchoneros’ could consider the departure of the Uruguayan international if they receive an interesting offer in return. From Old Trafford they intend to bet on the former Danubio player, who Ten Hag completely likes, despite his medical history, and they can pay whatever is necessary.

“40 million euros would be the proposal that the Red Devils would have in mind to try to get Giménez out of the capital of Spain, and for him to start competing in the Premier League.”

There is no denying that the two-time La Liga winner is a world-class defender but over the course of the last two seasons, Gimenez has been out of action for a whopping 155 days with an assortment of injuries.

United have had terrible luck when it comes to recruiting top-class defenders with a poor injury record like Varane and the Uruguay international could follow a similar pattern.

Whether taking such a risk, considering the amount being quoted is worth it remains to be seen. The manager should make the final call.

