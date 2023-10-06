Manchester United to compete with Europe’s elites for Giorgio Scalvini



An ever-increasing injury list coupled with the disappointing performance from star players has seen Manchester United suffer six defeats in their opening 10 games across all competitions.

The defence, which conceded the second-lowest number of goals last term, has already conceded 11 times in the new campaign, the second-most among the top-12 sides.

In the Champions League, the backline has fared even worse, conceding seven times in two games as United remain rock-bottom on 0 points and in danger of missing out on qualification to the Europa League as well.

United’s defensive woes

Manager Erik ten Hag will point to the fact that he has not managed to play his best back-four in the new campaign while quite a few players are not pulling their weight.

Former skipper Harry Maguire is expected to depart and for to replace the Englishman, a new commanding centre-back will be required.

It is clear to see that defensive recruitment is a priority and there have already been reports of the club trying to come up with a defensive shortlist.

Names like Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba, and José María Giménez have been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Fichajes have now added yet another name to the list.

Giorgio Scalvini is the next superstar to be emerging from Atalanta, with United already paying big money to sign Rasmus Hojlund in the summer from the Serie A side.

The 6ft 4in commanding centre-back has been scouted by United in the past and despite being only 19, is already a full Italy international and an ever-present figure for the club.

Scalvini race heating up

“The race for Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini has become even more interesting with the entry of Manchester United into the competition.

“The Old Trafford club has joined the fight to sign the promising defender, thus competing with teams like Inter and Juventus.

“The inclusion of Manchester United in this race demonstrates the player’s global reputation and his attractiveness in the transfer market.

“Scalvini, known for his defensive solidity and his ability to play the ball from the back, has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.”

The race will be complicated due to the presence of Europe’s elite clubs with Scalvini’s current market value standing at €40 million, with Atalanta expected to ask for double.

