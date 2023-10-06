Mental coach offers advice to struggling Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United made the huge decision to change their goalkeeper this summer, ending David de Gea’s twelve year spell at the club.

The Spaniard was replaced by Inter Milan’s Andre Onana who played a key role in the Nerazzurri’s impressive season last year, which included reaching the Champions League final.

Onana’s playing style is much more aligned to that of a modern goalkeeper and suits the way Erik ten Hag wants his side to play, moving forward.

However, Onana’s start to life in Manchester hasn’t been an easy one, with United suffering a disastrous start to the new campaign.

United have lost six of their ten fixtures to start the season, conceding an alarming 18 goals in the process.

Onana’s turbulent start to life in England has lead to mental coach Marco Marchese offering his expertise on the Cameroonians’ current struggles.

As reported by Sport Witness, Marchese insists Onana’s issues are resolvable but believes he needs support to overcome his poor start.

“Onana was a very strong goalkeeper last year, among the three best in Serie A; he certainly hasn’t become poor in a short time now.

But what has happened to him in these months? Now he is no longer able to cope with emotion, fear has taken over and he needs someone to help him deal with the situation,” he claims.

Marchese offered a glimpse into how he would work with the stopper to improve his performances and says managing his emotions is a key part of succeeding at the top level.

“A person to help manage your emotions and show the way forward I think is helpful. I hardly have a fixed plan, I work with goals; to show that I also believe in the person in front of me: if he fails, two of us will have failed,” says Marchese.

After just three clean sheets since his arrival, Onana will be desperate to return to the form which secured his €52.5million move to the club.

Onana hasn’t been helped by some questionable defending in front of him this season but has, himself, admitted he is unhappy with his start to life in Manchester.

Brentford visit Old Trafford this coming Saturday and Onana will be hoping for a victory and clean sheet to offer some respite going into the international break