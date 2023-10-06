Predicted Man United lineup vs Brentford: Mason Mount to partner Casemiro in a 3-4-3



Erik ten Hag may resort to a 3-5-2 formation to try to stem the tide of goals being scored against his Manchester United side this season.

United have conceded 11 goals in 7 games in the Premier League and 7 goals in two Champions League games.

New goalkeeper Andre Onana is struggling to settle in and United’s defensive rottweiler from last season, Casemiro, is looking leggy and is reportedly being targeted by opposition coaches.

If Sergio Reguilon is fit enough to play against Brentford on Saturday, Sofyan Amrabat will no doubt switch to holding midfield to help Casemiro out.

But if the Spurs loanee doesn’t make it, it is possible that a back three will be put in place to try to shore up the leaky defence.

This would mean Harry Maguire being brought in alongside Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane; a gamble given the England man’s form, although he did not put a foot wrong against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup last Tuesday.

Diogo Dalot and Amrabat would then be the wing backs.

Casemiro could be joined by Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes or Christian Eriksen in central midfield.

Although he has been struggling for form, we expect Marcus Rashford to keep his place in the team with Alejandro Garnacho continuing to be used as an impact sub.

Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line.

If not used in midfield, Bruno Fernandes could once again take up the right wing role, or if he is in midfield then we expect Antony to be brought back in with Mount dropping to the bench.

Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia remain long-term absentees with Jadon Sancho still persona non grata in Ten Hag’s dressing room.

Kobbie Mainoo is back in training and could find his way onto the bench but it might be a bit soon. Amad Diallo is also nearing a return but is unlikely to make the squad.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game:



