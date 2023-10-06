Sergio Reguilon returns to Manchester United training ahead of Brentford clash



Manchester United defender Sergio Reguilon has returned to team training ahead of his side’s clash against Brentford on Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Reguilon was part of the group that carried out sessions at Carrington on Friday morning.

Sergio Reguilon trained with Man United this morning so there’s a possibility he will be fit to return this weekend. Ten Hag holding a press conference in about half an hour. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 6, 2023

The Spaniard came off injured during United’s 1-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

He seemed to be clutching his hamstring although the exact nature of the setback he suffered was not specified by the club.

Reguilon missed subsequent games against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, Palace again in the Premier League and more recently, Galatasaray in the Champions League.

In all three games, Erik ten Hag was forced to come up with stop-gap solutions.

Sofyan Amrabat, naturally a midfielder, primarily played as a left-back and did relatively well. It was clear however that Reguilon was sorely missed.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Reguilon was expected to come back after the upcoming international break.

However, it seems that he stepped up his recovery and could be playing for United at least a game earlier.

His return ahead of the must-win game vs. Thomas Frank’s men will undoubtedly come as a huge boost to Ten Hag and the team.

At one point, Diogo Dalot was the only fit senior full-back on the club’s books.

Before his injury, Reguilon was performing well and it was relayed that a permanent Old Trafford stay for the 26-year-old cannot be permanently ruled out.

In addition to providing more cover to the defensive department, Reguilon’s comeback could also finally allow Ten Hag to deploy Amrabat higher up the pitch, where he is more suited.

