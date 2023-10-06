Home » Sir Alex Ferguson’s family confirm unfortunate passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson’s family confirm unfortunate passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


The family of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed news of the unfortunate passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson.

Cathy, who was Sir Alex’s wife, was highly respected and loved by United fans for her contributions during the club’s most glorious period.

A report covered by The Peoples Person covered one of these contributions when it was revealed just how big of an influence Cathy played in ultimately leading her husband to snub Tottenham Hotspur and take over the reins at Old Trafford instead.

Fergie had an agreement in place with Tottenham bosses at the time to move to White Hart Lane from Aberdeen.

However, Cathy opposed the move as she had no interest in living in London.

As pointed out by BBC’s Simon Stone, Ferguson himself admitted that he would never have been as successful as he was at Old Trafford without the incredible support of Cathy.

A statement issued by the Ferguson family reads, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, who leaves behind her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.”

“The family requests that we respect their privacy during this period.”

United were also quick to issue their own press release and offer their condolences to the family of their greatest-ever manager.

“Everyone at Manchester United extends their sincere condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following the death of Lady Cathy.”

“Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a pillar to Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Everyone at The Peoples Person sends their thoughts and prayers to the Ferguson family at this difficult time.

May Lady Cathy rest in peace.

Latest Top Stories...

Ex-Man United star Paul Pogba facing four-year ban...

Erling Haaland responds to Man United fans who...

Mental coach offers advice to struggling Manchester United...

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero helps Boca...

“The owners are investing”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic defends Glazers...

The long-standing issues outside of Erik ten Hag’s...