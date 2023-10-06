Sir Alex Ferguson’s family confirm unfortunate passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson



The family of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed news of the unfortunate passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson.

Cathy, who was Sir Alex’s wife, was highly respected and loved by United fans for her contributions during the club’s most glorious period.

A report covered by The Peoples Person covered one of these contributions when it was revealed just how big of an influence Cathy played in ultimately leading her husband to snub Tottenham Hotspur and take over the reins at Old Trafford instead.

Fergie had an agreement in place with Tottenham bosses at the time to move to White Hart Lane from Aberdeen.

However, Cathy opposed the move as she had no interest in living in London.

As pointed out by BBC’s Simon Stone, Ferguson himself admitted that he would never have been as successful as he was at Old Trafford without the incredible support of Cathy.

Sir Alex Ferguson always said without Cathy looking after the family, he could never have reached the levels he did as a manager. His retirement was triggered by the death of her sister. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 6, 2023

A statement issued by the Ferguson family reads, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, who leaves behind her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.”

“The family requests that we respect their privacy during this period.”

Very sad news. Statement on behalf of the Ferguson family: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time." — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 6, 2023

United were also quick to issue their own press release and offer their condolences to the family of their greatest-ever manager.

“Everyone at Manchester United extends their sincere condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following the death of Lady Cathy.”

“Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a pillar to Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy. Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2023

Everyone at The Peoples Person sends their thoughts and prayers to the Ferguson family at this difficult time.

May Lady Cathy rest in peace.

