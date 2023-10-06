Thomas Frank acknowledges the threat Rasmus Højlund poses



Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, has revealed the threat his compatriot – Rasmus Højlund – poses to his side ahead of the match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Frank will be bringing his team to Old Trafford amid a poor run of form for the London side, who appear to be struggling with a combination on injuries and the continued absence of Ivan Toney.

Erik ten Hag is facing an even more uncertain moment than his opposite number.

United have endured their worst start to a Premier League campaign in history, with four losses from their opening seven games. They currently sit 10th in the table with a negative goal difference.

An injury crisis – which should make Frank feel relieved about his own – has played a central role behind this abysmal run, but Ten Hag and certain key figures within the squad must take culpability for a series of performances which have been far below the requisite standard.

Højlund has, however, painted a solitary figure of promise for United fans.

The Danish striker was excellent in Tuesday night’s embarrassing defeat to Galatasaray; a match United firmly lost, rather the Turkish side won, due to the self-inflicted nature of the defeat.

He scored two fantastic finishes and would, but for the linesman’s flag, have produced a memorable hat-trick in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

His work-rate and link-up play was also exemplary, underscoring the complete nature of his performance.

It’s a match which Frank was clearly privy to given his words ahead of this weekend’s game.

Speaking on the Brentford website, the Bees boss said: “He’s scoring goals. I know he’s not playing for Brentford, but I’m Danish and I’m happy that a Danish player is coming through and doing well.

“I must say, it was an impressive performance for him against Galatasaray, two very good goals. He looks like he’s in a very good place.”

Frank was keen to stress that “…hopefully we can keep him quiet on Saturday! That’s the aim.” His side would “need to be aware of not giving him too much space to run into; he’s quick and he’s good with the timing of his runs.”

“We need to see the situations early and try to stop the balls into him – that’s definitely a key area for us,” Frank asserted.

It’s a testament to how quickly Højlund has established himself in English football, at the tender age of twenty, that opposition managers are being forced to game plan specifically for the threats he poses their sides.

