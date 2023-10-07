Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 3-1 Derby County u18s



Manchester United u18s hosted Derby County at Carrington on Saturday afternoon as they looked to continue their perfect season and remain atop the table.

Things didn’t start according to plan though and the visitors looked the more threatening side in the opening stages.

Just after the 10th minute mark, United failed to clear the danger and Derby tested Tom Myles with two shots from close range that were magnificently saved by the keeper before the referee’s whistle came to United’s rescue.

United then fashioned a chance of their own when Shea Lacey played the ball over the top for Victor Musa who cut the ball back to Jayce Fitzgerald near the penalty spot but the midfielder’s tame effort was an easy save for the Derby keeper.

Another cut back in the box came a minute later, this time from Ashton Missin to Ruben Curley for a fluffed effort that went wide of the target.

Derby looked the better side in the first half and took a deserved lead just before the half hour mark. Lennon Wheeldon ran through the middle of Reece Munro and Finley McAllister before rounding Tom Myles and slotting into the net.

The visitors should have doubled their lead just before the break with a flurry of chances but an important block from Jacob Devaney was then followed by two huge saves from Myles to keep the lead down to one goal at the break.

Adam Lawrence’s half time team talk put some fire into the young reds and they came out in the second half a lot sharper and a triple substitution on the hour mark proved the catalyst for a turn around.

Making an immediate impact off the bench, Ethan Wheatley burst through a gap into the Derby box and was clipped on the way to earn United a penalty.

The striker stepped up to take it himself and put it down the middle and hit the net despite coming off the keeper’s foot.

United then made it 2-1 with fellow substitute Malachi Sharpe’s pressing causing a turnover high up the pitch to Harry Amass who laid off to Finley McAllister to expertly finish from the edge of the box.

Sharpe then made it 3-1 late on in the match, just seconds after Myles made a vital save to deny Derby from equalising.

A match winning save from Tom Myles just before Malachi Sharpe clinched the three points. #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/IY6smjiZwk — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) October 7, 2023

The victory made it six wins from six for United and sees them sit top of the table, three points ahead of Liverpool.

United: Myles, McAllister, Munro, Jackson, Amass, Devaney (Oguneyye 62), Curley (J. Fletcher 62), Lacey, Fitzgerald, Missin (Sharpe 62), Musa (Wheatley 66).

Unused subs: Murdock