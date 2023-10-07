Brandon Williams scores sensational solo goal to lift high-glying Ipswich Town over Preston



Manchester United’s first team might be struggling right now and scraping for wins, but their loan army is flourishing away from Old Trafford.

Brandon Williams has overcome a tough debut at Ipswich Town to become an undisputed first-team member and he has now marked his rise with a sensational solo goal.

Kieran McKenna’s side brushed aside Preston 4-2 in an entertaining game which will be remembered for Williams’ sensational solo effort.

Williams was aggressive in his tackle and smartly nicked the ball away from the Preston player deep in his own half.

From there on, he went on a slaloming run down the right side before piercing into the box and hitting a low drive with his right foot in the far bottom corner.

Brandon Williams just kept running and running and running! 👣 This sensational solo effort helped set up Ipswich’s entertaining win over Preston 🍿@EFL | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/SYjyQpMvMC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 7, 2023

It was the goal that put Ipswich back in the lead after Preston had equalised to make the score 1-1 less than 10 minutes earlier.

It was Williams’ second goal in Ipswich colours as he is enjoying life under former United coach McKenna at high-flying Ipswich.

United have not included a mandatory buy option in the deal so the better he performs, the more is the chance for the club to make a good profit from his sale.

Moreover, he is already a crucial member of the first team at Ipswich and has worked under McKenna before, making it an ideal move for both parties.

The perfect scenario for United would be for Ipswich to get promoted and gain the riches that come with it so that they can extract a good fee for the player.

Ipswich do have the option to buy the player wherein United can trigger the one-year optional extension in his contract to extend it to 2025, thereby stopping him from leaving on a free transfer.

However, as unlikely as it might seem at present, maybe he can salvage his career at United if he keeps up his current form!

