Confirmed Man United XI vs Brentford: Raphael Varane out, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans start



Manchester United’s injury crisis has worsened today as Raphael Varane has joined the list of absentees for today’s game against Brentford.

Varane joins Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon on the physio’s table with a “minor issue”, according to reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Erik ten Hag looks to have opted for a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation, with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of Andre Onana.

Diogo Dalot and Sofyan Amrabat are selected and will probably play as wing backs. Alternatively, it could be a back four with Evans at left back and Ambrabat in midfield.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount will also play in midfield.

Marcus Rashford will either be on the left wing or play as a twin striker with Rasmus Hojlund.

This means there is no place for Antony, who is on the bench.

He is joined by Altay Bayindir, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Alejandro Garnacho, Facu Pellistri, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial.

This means there is not a single defender on the subs bench.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 3pm.