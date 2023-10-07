Erik ten Hag’s big decisions paid off and they needed to be made



Scott McTominay inspired a stunning late comeback from Manchester United who beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It seemed like the hosts would suffer their seventh defeat in 11 games when the Bees took the lead through Mathias Jensen in the first half.

Manager Erik ten Hag needed to make bold calls after the Galatasaray debacle. However, apart from a defensive reshuffle necessitated due to yet another Raphael Varane injury, he did not take any such bold steps.

ETH makes big decisions which changed the game

It was another disastrous showing for all the usual culprits — Casemiro was erratic in his defensive duties, while Andre Onana put in another horror show between the sticks.

The Dutchman deserves credit for finally realizing his folly and changing immediately. The substitutions he made in the second half were all bold and worked a treat.

The Brazilian went off at half-time, and Christian Eriksen came on in his stead. The Dane’s passing was an instant improvement over Casemiro’s hopeful balls.

Taking off Marcus Rashford, who was looking dangerous, for Alejandro Garnacho was a big call but it showed the manager’s faith in the Argentine.

It was the academy graduate who created the first goal from a brilliant cut-back despite being surrounded by two players.

That was the difference between Rashford, who always wants to beat his man and take a shot, and the confident 19-year-old.

The biggest change came as late as the 87th minute when Scott McTominay came on for Sofyan Amrabat. The Scot scored two goals deep into added time to secure a famous win.

McTominay has been criticised in the past and was reportedly available during the summer transfer window and has not got as many chances this campaign.

But the manager knows his ability to come up with moments of magic late on and the Scottish international certainly did, and his celebration was reminiscent of the one he had pulled off after the famous late goal against Manchester City a few seasons ago.

Win comes at the right time for United

The international break comes at the right time for a battered squad and will give a big boost to the players.

A late win last season, just before the international break, saw the Reds go on a winning run that almost took them within touching distance of the league leaders.

Ten Hag, with a fitter, hungrier, and happier squad will be hoping his team can now get their heads down and work hard as three upcoming games could decide the fate of their season.

A Champions League home game to stay alive, a chance to progress in the Carabao Cup against last season’s finalists Newcastle United and the Manchester Derby sandwiched between those clashes.