Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United scouting 17-year-old Brazilian talent, Luis Guilherme



Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Palmeiras talent Luis Guilherme.

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reports that United have been aggressively scouting Guilherme with a view to possibly making a move for him in the near future.

Guilherme is the second name that has recently emerged of promising young players from Brazil who are being tracked by United.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Flamengo midfielder Lorran is also on the Red Devils’ radar.

Lorran, who scored on his senior debut for Flamengo and has since chalked up three more appearances, is understood to have a release clause worth €50m (£43.3m).

It seems like United are keen on expanding their footprint in the South American country after previously missing out on so many other top youngsters who went on to become world-class players for rival teams.

Romano said about Guilherme, “Keep an eye also on Manchester United in South America because in recent weeks Manchester United, as I told you, sent their scouts, as well as Chelsea, to follow Lorran from Flamengo, this talented Brazilian boy.”

“Man Utd scouts were in attendance to follow this player. But from what I’m hearing, there is also one more player being monitored by Manchester United. This is Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, one more Brazilian talent.”

“Someone from Manchester United’s scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players. Let’s see what is going to happen because, for example, on Luis Guilherme, there are more than five important European clubs – from Germany, from England, from different countries.”

Romano added that Lorran and Guilherme are not the only ones on United’s list.

There are many other Brazilian starlets being scouted.

For Palmeiras, the 17-year-old Guilherme is already something of a regular.

This calendar year, he has managed 22 games for his side, although he has yet to register any goal contribution.

