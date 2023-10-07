Harry Maguire puts in much-improved performance as Man United win it late



Manchester United put an end to their losing run as they beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Two late goals from substitute Scott McTominay clinched all three points for United, who seemed destined to suffer yet another defeat.

United had 65% possession of the ball compared to Brentford’s 35%.

The Red Devils had a total of 21 shots at goal, with eight of these being on target. In comparison, Thomas Frank’s men registered 11 cracks at goal, with three of these requiring Andre Onana to swing into action.

United put together 546 passes with a success rate of 87%.

Brentford on the other hand strung together 316 passes with a pass accuracy of 71%.

One of United’s better performers was Harry Maguire. He was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI after it emerged that Raphael Varane sustained a minor injury.

With Lisandro Martinez also out, Maguire slotted right next to Jonny Evans.

The two centre-backs were good and formed a solid partnership. They were certainly not to blame for Brentford’s opener which came about due to a series of mistakes from Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Andre Onana.

During the 90 minutes including added time that he was on the pitch, Maguire registered an assist to his name – for McTominay’s all-important winning goal.

The former Leicester City man made two crucial interceptions.

He only won one of the three ground duels he delved into. The Three Lions international was required to contest two challenges in the air – he emerged victorious on all two occasions.

Maguire amassed 68 touches of the ball.

He tried to find his teammates with 62 of his passes and ensured the ball reached its intended target 56 times, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 90%.

The 30-year-old made one key pass and successfully delivered one of the two crosses he attempted.

A show of his amazing technical ability, Maguire successfully pinged 10 of the 12 long balls he tried. He also created one big chance.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Against Brentford, Maguire showed that he can contribute this season. He has a big part to play in Ten Hag’s plans, especially in the midst of an injury crisis in the backline.

