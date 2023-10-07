Jamaican National Team open to calling up Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood



Of all the players Manchester United send on loan every summer, this year, one is different in terms of the spotlight on him.

That player is, of course, Mason Greenwood, on loan at Getafe from United and is restarting his career in football after a long break.

The Jamaican Observer reports that after his club football resumption, a comeback on the international scene might be on the cards, but at an unexpected place in Jamaica.

The Jamaican outlet asked Heimir Hallgrimsson, the head coach of Jamaica, whether he would be open to calling up Greenwood to the national team.

He said the following,

“I am not different from all coaches in the world; we would like to have the best talent on our team. If he gets his former fitness and former levels, for sure he would have that level to help Jamaica.”

Greenwood is of Jamaican descent which makes him eligible to represent the Reggae Boyz.

Under FIFA rules, he can easily switch his national allegiance as a player needs to represent a national team’s senior squad at least three times before being tied to them.

Greenwood has only one appearance for England, which means he will be free to play for Jamaica should he be called up.

If successful, he would join the likes of Demarai Gray and Ethan Pinnock who have dual nationalities but chose to represent Jamaica instead of England.

It could make sense for Greenwood too, as his potential return to United was drowned out by the public uproar over his now-withdrawn charges.

He had to leave England to continue his playing career so doing the same for his international career might be something he considers astute.

