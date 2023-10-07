Jonny Evans proving Erik ten Hag was right to re-sign him in the summer



Manchester United needed a late, late intervention from substitute Scott McTominay to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It was far from vintage United as they struggled to create too many clear-cut chances during the course of the game while conceding yet another sloppy goal after Andre Onana’s umpteen howler.

Manager Erik ten Hag made a few bold changes in the second half and they played a huge part as the hosts returned to winning ways at just the right juncture of the season.

United’s defensive reshuffle

The Dutchman was expected to make more changes to the starting line-up after the debacle against Galatasaray in midweek but he did not.

Instead, he was forced into yet another defensive reshuffle following another injury to Raphael Varane as Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans came into the backline.

The 35-year-old’s arrival was quite a surprise to United fans and most felt he would not play too many important games at this stage of his career.

His second debut was nothing to write home about after two errors led to Arsenal winning against the 20-time English league champions.

There was plenty of criticism of the Northern Irish footballer at the time and it seemed like yet another failed signing by the club.

But the academy graduate has since gone on to repay his manager’s faith. Starting with a magnificent display against Burnley where he grabbed an assist and now Brentford.

Evans, a rock at the back

Evans was always alert to the danger, making three clearances and one crucial interception. He was a rock at the back as he won six duels during the course of the game.

The centre-back’s usage of the ball has always been his strong suit and he completed 45 of 51 passes including one key pass to end the game with a pass completion rate of 88 percent (all stats via Sofascore).

He showed he still has the pace to deal with opposition attackers and his reading of the game remains top-notch and that is exactly why Ten Hag felt the need to give him a contract at the club.

Evans certainly has a major role to play this season and has the trust of the manager and is winning over the fans as well. Not many would have envisaged this happening at the start of the campaign.

