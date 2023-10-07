José Maria Giménez: Man United target officially signs new long-term deal with Atletico Madrid



Atletico Madrid star and reported Manchester United target José Maria Giménez has signed a new contract with the Spanish giants.

Last month, it was revealed that Gimenez was on United’s radar as Erik ten Hag’s side plots the recruitment of defensive reinforcements.

So far this season, United have been unlucky with respect to members of their backline. Injuries to a number of key stars like Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez have heavily affected the team.

Raphael Varane has also struggled to remain fit during this campaign.

It was stated that Gimenez was open to leaving the Wanda Metropolitano in search of pastures anew, considering his struggle for first team minutes under Diego Simeone.

The 28-year-old has also struggled with constantly re-occurring physical setbacks.

Recently, a report covered by The Peoples Person explained that €40m could make Atletico Madrid contemplate letting their player leave.

He is not the only defender being eyed by United.

The likes of Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio and Benfica’s Antonio Silva are also on the Red Devils’ radar.

United will now certainly have to look beyond Gimenez in their efforts to beef up their ranks defensively as the Uruguayan has committed his future to his current team.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Gimenez has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal set to keep him contracted to the Colchoneros until June 2028.

Romano adds, “Decision [to sign new deal] follows approaches from UK and Italian clubs — but he wanted to stay.”

🔴⚪️ José Maria Giménez has signed new long term deal at Atlético Madrid valid until June 2028. Decision follows approaches from UK and Italian clubs — but he wanted to stay. pic.twitter.com/eLVzDMApby — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2023



