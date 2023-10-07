Manchester United 2-1 Brentford: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 2- Nothing’s going right for the Cameroonian. Let Jensen’s dawdling shot through his hands in what should have been a routine save.

Diogo Dalot 5- Restored to his preferred right-back position but didn’t have a good time. Needed to overlap more often to address Fernandes’ inclination to come inside but couldn’t do it.

Harry Maguire 6- A below-average performance as he regularly left his defensive line to engage the attackers far from goal but nobody will remember it as he assisted United’s winner.

Jonny Evans 6- Was the best of a bad bunch as he looked calm in defence and made some good interventions to keep the scoreline from getting worse.

Victor Lindelof 4- He is not a left-back and that was on full display here as he kept getting cooked by Bryan Mbeumo. United don’t have any left-backs right now so whoever had the misfortune of starting against Mbeumo here was bound to be in trouble.

Casemiro 2- Goals aside, the Brazilian is playing a testimonial season as he walks through games and passes like he’s playing with kids in a park. A silly giveaway caused Brentford’s first goal and he was hooked at half-time.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- No glaring errors but if that’s the minimum expectation from a United player, things are a lot worse than realised.

Mason Mount 4- Still not scoring his debut goal is playing on his mind as fancy one-twos more often than not lead to nothing.

Bruno Fernandes 4- It must be asked if playing the ball quickly is the manager’s instruction or his choice because audacious long balls in the name of “transitions” are killing this team’s attack.

Marcus Rashford 6.5- Had good moments when he ran at the defender full of purpose but the end product was missing, as always.

Rasmus Hojlund 6.5- Deja vu as he looked like one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise excruciating watch. At this point, fans might be afraid about the malaise of the rest of the team bringing his levels down soon.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen 6- Looked good in possession after coming on but got caught on the ball a few times.

Antony 5- Not much impact after coming on. Scuffed a 3 vs 2 counter-attack opportunity with a bad pass.

Alejandro Garnacho 7- Another electric performance off the bench as he was regularly involved in the attack and assisted McTominay’s leveller.

Anthony Martial 4- Even when United managed to score, he caught the ball in an offside position and got it disallowed.

Scott McTominay 7- Turned it around for United with a brilliant late double that could kickstart United’s season.

