Manchester United fans organise anti-Glazer protest after women’s game against Arsenal



The flame of the anti-Glazer protests has been fanned by the recent bad results and fans are now sending loud messages after Manchester United Women’s games as well.

An anti-Glazer sit-in was organised by the fans after the marquee game against Arsenal.

The match, which took place at Leigh Sports Village, was one to watch out for as the two teams are two of the top clubs in England.

Furthermore, there are many storylines in their game, the least of all being Alessia Russo’s controversial move this summer.

The game finished in a thrilling 2-2 draw but what came after has spread through the news.

Anti-glazers sit-in protest at LSV after Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/t7BGpsQVQC — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) October 6, 2023

Large “Glazers Out” banners were unfurled by the fans fed up with being taken for a ride by the American family.

Fans of the women’s team, in particular, would have a bone to pick with them, as that part had regularly been swept under the rug by this regime until recently.

United were one of the last “big” clubs to re-form a women’s team which was disbanded in 2005 after the Glazers took over.

About two years ago, the club made negative headlines for the lack of support it provided to its female players.

Furthermore, the club has regularly lost marquee players to other teams who offer more lucrative packages than United.

The days of Glazers seemed numbered when they announced they were exploring “strategic alternatives” for the club last October.

However, a year on from the announcement, the impasse seems no closer to a resolution and the fans are getting antsy.

