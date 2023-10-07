Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo puts on passing masterclass for the ages in OGC Nice’s win



On a day when Manchester United scraped past Brentford after a comedy of errors in defence left them staring at another defeat, a defensive transfer target of theirs put on a clinic.

OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo displayed a passing masterclass for the ages in their 1-0 win against FC Metz in Ligue 1.

Todibo attempted 181 passes in 90 minutes, completing a staggering 165.

That means he completed a pass pretty much twice every minute, a borderline absurd stat.

It gets better. Todibo had 191 touches of the ball, acting as the main playmaker of the side even as a centre-back.

It wasn’t useless possession either, as Todibo completed nine accurate long balls out of 18 attempted, which means that out of 163 short passes attempted, he completed 156. (Stats courtesy of Sofascore)

Todibo was a rock in the traditional defensive sense as well.

The Frenchman had three clearances and four interceptions to his name as he remained busy in defence the few times Metz actually tried coming at him.

For context, Marco Verratti had the highest number of passes completed/90 last season in Europe’s top five leagues with 97 passes completed/90.

Scouts of United and other big clubs will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on Todibo as the Frenchman looks to have unlocked another gear in his already appreciable array of ball-playing skills.

United, especially, were interested in the summer window but it led to nowhere as Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United broke down.

On current evidence of the player’s performance, it won’t be a surprise to see them go back for the Frenchman who looks like the archetypal modern centre-back.

