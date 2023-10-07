Match Report: Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Manchester United pulled off a comeback at the death to secure a nailbiting 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

During the opening minutes of play, Man United had minimal possession, instead opting to play a high-pressing game in order to put the visitors’s defence under pressure.

In the 6th minute, this tactic almost worked when United forced a corner which Marcus Rashford headed over the top.

United continued to launch counter-attacks time and again, with Rasmus Hojlund delivering a dangerous ball from the left which was sent out for a corner.

Unfortunately, Mason Mount delivered two ineffective corners which were easily dealt with by the Brentford defence.

A minute later, Diogo Dalot launched an opportunistic lob in the direction of Hojlund, whose glancing header went just inches wide of the post.

On the stroke of 20 minutes, Harry Maguire came close to scoring when his header was cleared in front of the goalmouth.

While Brian Mbeumo was quick to launch a counter-attack for Brentford, United’s defence was on high alert, with the entire backline tracking back in time to block him off as well as strike partner Yoane Wissa.

After quarter of an hour of play, United conceded the opening goal, further adding to their defensive woes this season.

Casemiro gave away possession cheaply and the ball broke to Wissa, who pushed off to Mathias Jensen, who rolled the ball past Onana in what should have been a straightforward shot to save.

36 minutes in, Rashford dribbled the ball into the box from the left flank before firing his shot.

During a moment of finesse by the winger, Brentford keeper Thomas Strakosha scooped up the ball to maintain the visitors’ lead.

With four minutes left of the first half, Bruno Fernandes came close to levelling the scoreline when his blistering free kick was headed out by Wissa.

On the stroke of half-time, United came their closest to scoring when Casemiro’s deflected header bounced to Hojlund, who was ultimately unable to make contact just inches away from the goal line.

As the half-time whistle blew, a despondent United walked down the tunnel 1-0 down, with fans’ patience running increasingly thin for Ten Hag and his men.

Christian Eriksen came on for Casemiro at the start of the second half – a substitution that Ten Hag would hope would breathe new life into United’s midfield.

During the opening proceedings, this change looked to be a positive one, with Eriksen letting rip a thunderous shot from distance to force a desperate save from the Brentford shot-stopper.

Nine minutes after the break, Brentford came close to doubling their lead, with Dalot being forced to clear the ball close to the goal line after it ricocheted off Christian Norgaard.

With a little under half an hour to go, Marcus Rashford was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho while Mason Mount made way for Antony.

After a prolonged period of slow buildup play by United, Hojlund decided to let fly a shot from the left, with his attempt hitting the side netting.

In the 71st minute, Lindelof came off for Martial, providing United with an additional striker as they continued their pursuit of an equaliser.

Moments later, Fernandes unleashed a shot from distance that yet again forced a save from the Brentford keeper.

United made a quick breakaway before the 7th minute, with Antony blazing up the pitch and attempting to thread a through ball to Hojlund which was cut out by the Brentford defence.

Eight minutes from time, Brentford substitute Neal Maupay unleashed an opportunistic shot from distance, with Onana reacting in the nick of time to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Yet again, Onana came to the home team’s rescue when he saved the corner that followed.

In the 86th minute, Ten Hag made his fifth and final substitution when he brought Scott McTominay on for Sofyan Amrabat.

Soon after, United celebrated a late equaliser when a deflection of Ajer found its way into the net. But it was ruled out after VAR showed Martial had flicked it from an offside position.

Three minutes into stoppage time, Garnacho dribbled two Brentford defenders before cutting the ball back to McTominay in the centre, who finally found a breakthrough for his team as his shot hit the back of the net.

Unwilling to settle for a draw, United continued surging forward, with Martial coming close to scoring when his grounded shot was saved by Strakosha.

Seconds before the final whistle, McTominay proved himself to be Ten Hag’s supersub as his header put United in front.

While there was plenty to criticize about United’s performance throughout the match, McTominay’s late brace provided Ten Hag’s men plenty of reason to celebrate as a two-match losing streak in all competitions came to an end.



Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Amrabat, Maguire, Mount, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Casemiro, Dalot, Evans

Subs: Eriksen, Garnacho, Antony, Martial, McTominay