“No nerves”: Scott McTominay explains his late heroics for Man United in 2-1 win vs. Brentford



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has admitted that he could barely hear Erik ten Hag’s instructions when the manager brought him on to make an impact vs. Brentford.

McTominay’s late brace deep in the dying embers of the match overturned the game on its head after Brentford took the lead, and ensured United clinched all three points.

He has struggled for first-team minutes so far this term but when the chips were down, Ten Hag turned to McTominay who of course has an eye for goal.

After the match, the Scotland international spoke to Premier League Productions and opened up on how the events that effectively made him United’s hero of the day transpired.

He said, “That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.”

“Massive (win). Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going right until the end.”

“It could have been anyone on that pitch scoring the two goals. Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here. Sometimes we feel like we are in our own bubble with people outside only saying negative things, but we just have to block that out and be better after the international break.”

He told reporters, “When the ball dropped to me it was at an awkward height and I didn’t think I could get my leg there, control it and score. No nerves. Just never give up no matter the situation. At this football club it is demanded that you never throw the towel in, for me I have been brought up here since I was five, I know that better than anyone.”

The 26-year-old also praised Brentford for their defensive solidity and compactness at the back that threatened to extend United’s run of consecutive defeats.

As per the Carrington academy graduate, it was a relief that he was inspired, in the right positions and capitalised on the goalscoring opportunities that fell to him.

He revealed that he was recently watching David Beckham’s documentary and was reminded of the strict values of his academy upbringing, which highlight the importance of never giving up.

Courtesy of McTominay, United now sit in tenth position in the Premier League heading into the October international break.

The win will undoubtedly provide some relief to the team, as Ten Hag himself alluded to in his post-match remarks.

