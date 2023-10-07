Scott McTominay emerges as Manchester United’s hero in 2-1 win over Brentford

Manchester United came away with a last-gasp win against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon after trailing the visitors for the majority of the match.

While Man United maintained 64% possession of the ball and unleashed 21 shots at the Brentford goal, it seemed as if they were destined to relive the misfortune they suffered during the 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend when none of their shots were able to find the net.

Fortunately, Erik ten Hag’s fifth and final substitute in the 87th minute came to United’s rescue, bailing them out of what would have been a third successive loss in all competitions and helping them clinch the three points.

Playing for just 11 minutes, midfielder Scott McTominay was the home team’s most influential player by far throughout the match.

Coming on for the struggling Sofyan Amrabat with three minutes of regular time to spare, the Scottish international looked alert from the offset, surging into the attack as he sought to turn his season around after losing favour with much of the United fanbase.

While he looked substandard in the air, losing both of his aerial duels, McTominay would more than make up for this shortfall with his most important contribution to the team this season.

McTominay participated in just one ground duel during his cameo, which he managed to win.

He also completed both of his attempted passes, making for a slick 100% passing accuracy.

Three minutes into stoppage time, McTominay positioned himself perfectly in the centre of the penalty box to receive a pass from Alejandro Garnacho.

The 26 year old composed himself perfectly, directing his cleanly-struck shot into the back of the net to hand United their long-awaited equalizer.

In the 97th minute, with seconds left to play, McTominay struck again as he got on the end of a pass from Harry Maguire to header the ball into the net and send Old Trafford into hysterics.

Although McTominay may not be one of Ten Hag’s preferred starting midfielders, the Scottish midfielder made a strong case that he could perhaps have enough fuel in the tank to feature for United more frequently, even if this is in an impact sub role.