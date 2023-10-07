The 1958 announce flash protest today outside Man United ticket office



Manchester United protest group are planning a flash protest today outside the club’s ticket office ahead of today’s home match against Brentford.

The 1958 announced the protest on X (formerly Twitter).

The post reads:

“PROTEST TOMORROW TICKET OFFICE AT 2PM. You’ve seen the lies released by the club and their mouthpieces, marginalising and exploiting our match going fanbase. This is our club. We will fight for the right to support it. Dignity and integrity needs to be restored.”

The choice of the ticket office is pertinent after Tuesday’s events where hundreds of Galatasaray fans were sold tickets in the United sections of Old Trafford.

The club denied touting their own tickets, blaming “bots” for impersonating members and acquiring the tickets through the website.

However, as reported today by The Peoples Person, fans argue that this practice of the club withholding general sale tickets and selling them as “corporate hospitality” tickets at four or five times the price is an ongoing practice.

Fans also protested at yesterday’s WSL match between United and Arsenal and staged a sit-in after the game at Leigh Sports Village.

The club’s owners’ relationship with the fans, always fractious, is now at an all-time low.

In addition to the ticket touting accusations, their delay over selling the club despite having received offers of double its share value has angered fans.

The decaying state of Old Trafford, which has resulted in its being excluded from the list of stadia hosting Euro 2028, is another issue.

Shambolic transfer and contract renewals practises and the continued disinterest in running football affairs – highlighted by the ongoing appointment of John Murtough, a corporate man with no football credentials, as director of football, is another big bone of contention.

To fans’ fury, attempts to take the club into a European Super League are still ongoing despite the original move having collapsed under the weight of public pressure.

The club’s handling of the Mason Greenwood situation and, to a lesser extent, that of Antony, has also angered fans.

Readers in the Manchester area are encouraged to get down to the ticket office at 2pm today and let their voice be heard.