“We are relieved”: Erik ten Hag reacts as Man United clinch dramatic late win vs. Brentford



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has declared his relief after his side put an end to their losing run via a dramatic late win against Brentford at Old Trafford.

Brentford took the lead in the first half as they capitalised on a series of defensive blunders from Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Andre Onana.

However, United put up a much more spirited and determined performance in the second period of the clash and got their reward through Scott McTominay.

The substitute came on and scored two late goals to earn the Red Devils a much-needed win against the Bees.

After the game, Ten Hag spoke to reporters and explained that both he and his players needed a big break after a recent run of poor results.

“We are relieved. It shows the strength of character of this team. You have to know how to provoke luck and that’s what we did. We remained patient, we continued to push, even after the goal refused. I’m really proud of the team.”

The Dutchman also thanked supporters for their unwavering support even in the face of a difficult time on the pitch.

Ten Hag explained that it is the fans who kept the team going and when they smelled blood, the Old Trafford faithful “created an explosion” that ultimately pushed the players to the finish line.

He added, “You make your own luck. I am really proud of this team. They kept going the whole game. They kept the faith.”

On whether the McTominay substitution was the best personnel change he has made so far during his time in charge of United, Ten Hag responded that it’s his stars who deserve all the credit despite everything working against them.

Ten Hag branded McTominay’s performance as “fabulous” and hailed the Scotland international for his mindset, energy and confidence that ultimately secured the win for United.

Interestingly, Ten Hag gave a telling response when brought to task about his reasoning for taking Casemiro off for Christian Eriksen.

The 53-year-old remarked, “I wanted more football. I wanted someone who brings passing and link-up play.”

Up next for United is a home fixture vs. Sheffield United after the international break.

