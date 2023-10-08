Andre Onana letting Manchester United down, says Peter Schmeichel



Manchester United needed two goals in added time to register a remarkable 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Scott McTominay turned out to be the match-winner after coming on in the 87th minute and he ensured United ended their losing streak at home.

The game could have turned out very different after mistakes from Casemiro and goalkeeper Andre Onana handed the Bees a shock lead.

Onana has struggled so far

Manager Erik ten Hag did the right thing by substituting the Brazilian midfield general but major question marks remain over the Cameroonian.

The current United No 1 has committed quite a few errors since his arrival for big-money from Inter Milan and he allowed Mathias Jensen’s weak effort to squirm underneath him.

His technique has let him down on certain occasions with the former Inter star often seeing going down too easily, allowing strikers to chip him with ease.

For the Brentford goal, Onana seemed late to react to the shot and while Victor Lindelof may have obscured his vision somewhat, the technique seemed strange and it was pointed out by former United keeper and legend Peter Schmeichel.

The Dane has spoken to Onana to understand his mentality and he feels there are some technical flaws in his game and that his teammates are losing trust in him.

“The goalkeeper is not covering himself in glory in that one,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions (via Metro).

“My theory here is he’s just lifting up, he’s not setting off, his arm is coming up to go down, whereas, as a goalkeeper you learn to dive along the around for the ball, you don’t go up to come down.

Schmeichel criticises Onana’s strange technique

“We saw the same mistake against Bayern Munich and I notice the same thing, he just kind of lifts himself instead of actually diving and moving towards the ball.

“Don’t ask me because I’m not Onana, I don’t know. It’s a technical [issue]. And now he’s upset the whole team. Now they will even more not trust him, and my god, it’s not good.”

United paid big money to bring him to Old Trafford as Ten Hag felt David de Gea‘s weak passing from the back was what was holding back the club.

Onana certainly can play out from the back but his shot-stopping is currently letting the club down and the cons are far outweighing the pros at the moment.

