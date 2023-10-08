Benfica not interested in negotiating with Manchester United for Joao Neves



Benfica are not at all interested in entertaining offers for Joao Neves amidst interest in the midfielder from top clubs in Europe like Manchester United.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United had held talks with Benfica for Neves.

Jornal de Noticias via Sport Witness have given an update on the situation and indicated that Benfica have put a “non-negotiable” tag on Neves.

It’s not only United that are closely pursuing the 19-year-old. Juventus are also keen on bringing him to Turin.

It’s understood that the Serie A giants went as far as to send their director of football to Portugal with the sole mission of watching Neves, with a view to possibly swooping for him in the near future.

The Old Lady are said to be in contact with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes. Juventus spoke to Mendes to explore the conditions for a permanent transfer.

However, Massimiliano Allegri’s side will find it extremely difficult to sign the player, mostly due to Benfica’s stance of not entertaining any offers.

As per Sport Witness, “They’re [Benfica] aware of the interest from Manchester United and Juventus but consider the youngster an ‘essential element’ and have made it clear that they are ‘not even available for negotiation’.”

The Portuguese midfielder signed a new and improved contract with Benfica in August that will expire in 2028.

The Liga Portugal outfit are therefore not in a rush to part ways with Neves.

The new deal saw his release clause doubled to an astronomical €120 million.

Benfica are of the opinion that if United and Juventus are serious, they can afford to cough up such a high sum.

