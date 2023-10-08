Borussia Dortmund deny rumours of re-signing Jadon Sancho in January



Manchester United needed two goals in added time from substitute Scott McTominay to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manager Erik ten Hag was once again forced to make alterations to his starting XI due to injuries while the right-wing was once again occupied by a midfielder.

Now that Antony is back, he will slowly but surely come back into the starting XI but the absence of Jadon Sancho has certainly been felt during such a difficult period.

Sancho remains banished from the first XI

But the Englishman has remained obstinate and refused to apologise to the manager despite putting out a social media statement where he accused the manager of making him a scapegoat.

He was subsequently banished but the manager had stated that a public apology would see him back in the scheme of things. Even the PFA and his England colleagues have asked him to bury the hatchet with the Dutch boss.

Sancho’s attitude has definitely not been appropriate during this time, caught playing EA FC late into the night and coming late to practice.

If things do not improve, the likelihood of a January exit remains high. The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus have all been linked with the winger.

The Peoples Person had reported that former club Borussia Dortmund are also in the race with the 23-year-old in touch with the Dortmund boss on a regular basis.

However as per Sky Germany (via BVB Buzz), BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl has ruled out the prospect of re-signing their former star.

Dortmund rule out prospect of signing Sancho again

Dortmund, who have begun the Bundesliga season well and are yet to lose a game so far, are well-stocked up front and they cannot afford Sancho currently.

“It is not an issue at all at the moment,” Kehl said. “There is no contact. Nothing has been discussed or talked about. I was a bit surprised myself. We have enough options, at the moment we have a full squad.”

Dortmund are aware of Sancho’s disciplinary issues first-hand and are wary of bringing in a troubled star which could alter the team bonding.

The England international enjoyed his career’s best form in the Bundesliga, registering 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund.

