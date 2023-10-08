David de Gea sends cyptic message as Andre Onana endured nightmare against Brentford



While Manchester United ended up being rescued from another painful defeat, this time to Brentford, one player in particular had another day to forget.

Andre Onana, whose United career is off to a bumpy start, to put it politely, had another howler as he let Jensen’s shot squirm under his arm.

Widely regarded as a major upgrade on David de Gea after the Spaniard was let go upon the expiry of his contract, the reality has been quite different till this point.

Amidst the uproar around his form, the Spaniard appeared to send a cryptic message at around the time United were playing Brentford.

On his Instagram stories, De Gea put up a screenshot of him playing Call of Duty where he aims his gun.

Accompanying the picture was an emphatic statement which said “Perfect timing”, along with two emojis showing the middle finger.

Many United fans jumped onto the bandwagon, thinking De Gea was indirectly mocking the club while showing his apathy as he played video games while his former club was playing.

While it is certainly a reach to suggest so, the timing of his post leaves it open for interpretation, something he could have wanted to happen.

De Gea remains without a club after being let go in July.

Although there have been links to numerous clubs in Europe and beyond, nothing has materialised for the shot-stopper as he seeks a way back in football.

He won the Golden Glove in his last season at United but it was amid an error-riddled campaign which prompted the club to look for upgrades in that part of the pitch.

United bought Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana, with the former yet to make his debut.

