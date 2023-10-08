“It’s Fergie time!”: Bruno Fernandes praises Man United tradition after comeback vs. Brentford



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has praised his side’s age-old tradition of winning games and overturning results late, following their most recent comeback against Brentford at Old Trafford.

Brentford took the lead through Mathias Jensen in the first half.

The Bees then dropped deep in an effort to protect their delicate lead and to frustrate United.

In response, Erik ten Hag brought on Scott McTominay during the dying embers of the match. The Scot clinched a dramatic brace in added time to secure the win for United and clinch all three points.

It was another incredible fightback for the Red Devils, who have a long and rich history of doing so, especially during the reign of former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Under Ferguson, this tradition came to be known as “Fergie time.”

During his post-game media obligations, Fernandes spoke to MUTV and hailed the custom, which was made even more special by the fact that it was executed by a Carrington academy graduate.

The United skipper said, “It’s Fergie time. At United it’s normal to score at this time of the game and part of Fergie time [means] it has to be an Academy graduate scoring too.”

“Scott gave us the win today and we are really happy for him. Part of the two goals was the desire and togetherness we had during the whole game, and the effort everyone that came on in the game to help the team [had] was really good.”

The Portugal international noted that the Red Devils desperately needed to win vs. Thomas Frank’s men considering they had lost their two previous home games.

Fernandes noted that at United, there is always noise from outside irrespective of what is going on, whether positive or negative.

He explained that it comes with the territory of playing for a club of United’s stature and size.

