Juventus to offer Jadon Sancho Manchester United escape route if club pays half his wages



A marquee signing in 2021, and an extremely expendable player in 2023 after falling out with the manager.

Jadon Sancho will arguably turn out to be one of the biggest “what-ifs” in United transfer history.

Now, The Sun reports that Serie A giants Juventus are ready to offer him an escape route from United in January.

The Old Lady is exploring a potential loan-to-buy deal for the English forward, the terms of which won’t sound too good for the Red Devils.

Juventus are reportedly planning to take him on loan in January, but only if United pay half his wages of nearly £350,000/week.

They would then make the move permanent next summer in a deal worth around £60 million.

The report states that amid interest from former club Borussia Dortmund, Sancho prefers to explore new pastures and is consequently more interested in a Serie A move.

For United, this will end up being another case of a financial loss on a player they signed for big money.

Sancho has fallen out spectacularly with Erik ten Hag after a throwaway comment about his training performance leading to non-selection snowballed into a stand-off.

Since that comment, Sancho has remained unavailable for selection, with fans also growing increasingly impatient about his attitude.

In such a situation, United might have to write off Sancho as a distressed asset and get rid of to balance the wage books for a while.

Still only 23, the club might get close to good money for him if they sell early because keeping him in the reserves is only going to tank his value further.