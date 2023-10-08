Manchester United explain reason for Raphael Varane’s absence against Brentford



Manchester United have confirmed that Raphael Varane missed the game against Brentford due to “a minor issue.”

United came from a goal behind to win in dramatic fashion against the Bees at Old Trafford.

A first-half goal from Mathias Jensen that came about as a result of poor defending from United, looked set to hand the Red Devils their fourth straight loss in all competitions.

Scott McTominay however had other ideas.

The Scotland international was brought on from the bench and grabbed a brace deep into added time to secure all three points for his side.

Varane was the most noticeable absence from the matchday squad. His absence sparked concerns and worry amongst United supporters.

To replace Varane and the injured Lisandro Martinez, Erik ten Hag started an unlikely centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. The two did well and were solid at the back.

Varane had returned to action during the game against Burnley at Turf Moor following a month-long lay-off.

He then started three of United’s subsequent clashes in all competitions.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports before the game against Thomas Frank’s men, “He couldn’t make the game, he had a minor issue.”

“If it was two or three days longer [between matches], he could have made it but now it was too short.”

Going by Ten Hag’s words, the expectation is that the Frenchman could be back after the two-week October international break.

United’s next game will see them face Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United at home.

