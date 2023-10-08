Manchester United eyeing swoop for Sporting CP breakout star Ousmane Diomande



Manchester United required a late, late brace from substitute Scott Mctominay to see off Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United were far from good, with their big players once again underperforming. The defence once again crumbled under pressure and a mistake from Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Andre Onana saw the Bees take an unlikely lead.

The defence has really struggled this season, conceding 12 times in eight games, the second-most among the top 11 sides in the Premier League.

United’s defensive woes this season

Manager Erik ten Hag has not been helped by the major injuries to all his first-choice defenders including Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

While Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire did a decent job against Thomas Frank’s side, both are not long-term solutions and United need to recruit a commanding defender.

The Peoples Person has reported about United preparing a defensive shortlist of targets and the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Giorgio Scalvini have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Fichajes have now thrown a brand new name into the mix — Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP. The 19-year-old has proven to be a revelation for the Portuguese giants.

The Ivory Coast international made 17 appearances last term in his breakthrough campaign. He impressed to such an extent that he has become a permanent member of the first team, starting in all nine games this season.

Diomande has two goals to his name and one assist this season while keeping three clean sheets. His displays have alerted United but the chase will not be easy.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested and Sporting expect to make quite a bit of money if and when they sell their newest star.

Race for Ousmane Diomande heating up

“Manchester United and Bayern Munich have long been immersed in a battle to acquire the services of Sporting CP’s promising 19-year-old defender, Ousmane Diomande.

“The signing of Ousmane Diomande could become one of the most expensive transfers in the history of Sporting de Portugal, with a possible figure of up to 50 million euros.

“Another series of top teams in Europe would be willing to pay with a view to a transfer in 2024/2025, including Madrid and PSG.”



United have a cordial relationship with Sporting, having previously conducted plenty of iconic deals in the past but whether they can beat the rest of the teams in this race, especially with the Glazers at the helm remains a doubt.