Manchester United looking at Real Sociedad sensation Takefusa Kubo to address right-wing woes



A far-from-vintage Manchester United needed added time to see off Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Substitute Scott McTominay proved to be the difference on a day when his big-game players once again let him down while injuries forced a reshuffle at the back.

While the backline has been devastated by injuries, the lack of an out-and-out right-winger has been another major concern with a midfielder having to play there for over a month.

Now that Antony is back, the Brazilian is expected to start games after the international break. Still, during his absence, manager Erik ten Hag could have done with the services of Jadon Sancho.

ETH-Sancho spat likely to result in winger’s exit

However, the Englishman has refused to apologise to the manager for calling him out in public and remains banished from the first team.

The winger is showing no remorse, and despite the advice from the PFA and his England colleagues, he keeps staying up late to play EA FC 24 and comes late to practice.

A January exit looks likely at the moment with a whole host of clubs reportedly chasing his signature, However, as per latest reports, his former club Borussia Dortmund have ruled themselves out of the race.

If the 23-year-old ends up leaving, United will need to bring in a replacement and recently Wolves star Pedro Neto‘s name was doing the rounds.

Fichajes have added a new name to the mix — Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad. The young Japanese winger is certainly enjoying his best season to date.

In nine games so far, the 22-year-old has registered five goals and two assists and his displays have alerted United but the deal will be complicated due to the Basque club’s agreement with Real Madrid.

“According to information revealed by Fichajes.net, the English club has shown solid interest in acquiring Takefusa Kubo, the promising 22-year-old Japanese right winger.

“His possible transfer will not be an easy task due to a particularity in his contractual situation. Real Madrid, the club to which he previously belonged, keeps 50% of the capital gains from a future transfer of the player, which complicates negotiations.

United targeting Takefusa Kubo

This essentially means that when Los Blancos decided to sell the Japanese international. they retained 50 percent of his rights and can buy him back anytime for a fixed fee within the next five years.

Also if Sociedad do decide to sell, 50 percent of the fee will go to the Madrid giants and they have first refusal as well. However, United are refusing to back down.

“Despite the challenges presented by the negotiation, there is no doubt that Manchester United is willing to make an effort to incorporate Kubo into their ranks in the summer of 2024.”

Kubo’s current market value as per Transfermarkt stands at €25 million but considering Real will pocket 50 percent of the fee, the Txuri-Urdin are expected to ask for a lot more.

