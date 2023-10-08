Wayne Rooney leaves DC United after failing to reach the MLS playoffs



While one former Manchester United man is flourishing in the dugout in Kieran McKenna, another former player has just left his managerial job after failing to achieve his target.

Wayne Rooney has quit DC United after just over a year in charge after failing to qualify for the playoffs.

The Peoples Person had earlier reported that there were murmurs around the club he would quit and the same has turned out to be true.

DC United currently lie in 9th position in the league and won’t be playing the MLS Cup Playoffs this season.

However, despite him quitting, Rooney arguably leaves with his stock higher than when he first arrived.

He took over DC United after an inspirational spell as Derby County manager in July of 2022.

When he arrived DC United was at the bottom of the standings in 2022, with only seven wins in 34 games.

However, this season, DC United improved their points tally by 13 points, finishing with 40 points in 34 games and missed out on the playoffs by just six points.

It was a remarkable improvement for a team that was, before Rooney, regularly at the basement of the league standings.

During his time at DC United, Rooney brought through many young talents while giving a second chance to players who seemed done at the top level.

Despite spending restrictions, Rooney’s side were one of the entertainers of the league, scoring 45 times in 34 games.

Although it was the defence that ended up being their undoing (conceded 49), overall, Rooney will be happy with this managerial spell as it allowed him to work in a tough and unique financial environment after a similar experience with Derby County.

It remains to be seen where the English legend ends up next but it won’t be long before he’s in the dugout again as he has shown enough to be given a chance back in England.

