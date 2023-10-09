Erik ten Hag informs Man United bosses of Jadon Sancho’s “disruptive influence” on his teammates



Manchester United have decided to actively look for ways of offloading Jadon Sancho in January after being told by Erik ten Hag of the player’s “disruptive influence” on other players.

Sancho was banished from accessing all first-team areas after he published a strongly-worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Ten Hag of being a liar.

The United boss told reporters after the Arsenal game on September 3 that Sancho was left out of the matchday squad that made its way to London due to his poor training performances.

In his statement, the Englishman refuted these claims and said he was being made a scapegoat.

When asked to apologise to his manager, the former Borussia Dortmund refused, hence his axing from the senior squad.

Sancho has been training with the youngsters as his row with Ten Hag continues.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, there are genuine fears the 23-year-old’s Old Trafford career might already be over.

However, it’s understood that Ten Hag has not completely closed the door on a possible re-integration for the player, but there is an acceptance that an apology received right now would do little good in reversing events that have already occurred.

As per Dawson, Sancho’s situation is having an effect on the dressing room and the feeling is that a resolution needs to be found sooner rather than later.

This is backed by The Daily Mail reporter Matt Hughes who also notes that Ten Hag has passed on information to club chiefs of the forwards’s “disruptive influence.”

Hughes states, “In addition to lacklustre efforts on the training ground and persistent lateness, Mail Sport has learned that Ten Hag has highlighted Sancho’s influence on other players as a cause for concern.”

“The Dutchman is understood to have told the club that the attitude of other players in training has improved since Sancho was exiled, with their team spirit reflected in Saturday’s dramatic injury-time win over Brentford despite a patchy performance.”

Ten Hag remains adamant that Sancho must issue a public apology not only to him and the coaching staff but also to his teammates – a stance that has the full backing of the United hierarchy.

