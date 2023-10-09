Ex-Man United star Ashley Young pays tribute to Lady Cathy Ferguson in Everton clash vs. Bournemouth



Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has paid tribute to Cathy Ferguson, wife of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson, after the announcement of her passing on Friday.

The Ferguson family released a statement confirming that Lady Cathy had died.

During United’s 2-1 comeback win against Brentford at Old Trafford, flags were flown at half mast in honour of Lady Cathy.

In addition to this, United players donned black armbands.

At the same time, Everton were in action against Bournemouth – a clash that ended in a 3-0 victory for the Toffees at Goodison Park.

Young also wore a black armband to show solidarity with Sir Alex and his family as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one.

The Englishman took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Big 3 points but it’s been coming! Eat your own words. That was our chance at Our Home!!! Onto the next one.”

“Black armband worn for Lady Cathy, thinking of You Boss. RIP.”

Big 3 points but it’s been coming! Eat your own words 😉 that was our chance at Our Home!!! Onto the next one🤘🏾💙🤍 Black armband worn for Lady Cathy, thinking of You Boss. RIP🙏🏾😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/tHwuL8Mnmy — Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 7, 2023

United fans were quick to point out and warmly acknowledge the classy nature of Young’s social media post.

It was of course Sir Alex who signed the 38-year-old from Aston Villa in 2011.

During his nine years at the club, Young won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League.

He left United in 2019 to join Inter Milan. In Italy, he won the Scudetto before making a return to the Premier League when he sealed a return to Aston Villa.

Young is certainly not showing any signs of slowing down and has already cemented himself as one of the key players in Sean Dyche’s set-up at Everton.

