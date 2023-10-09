Fabrizio Romano reveals that Jadon Sancho’s January exit options are dwindling



Manchester United were heading for yet another home defeat, this time to Brentford, but a late, late brace from substitute Scott Mctominay ensured three points and a major boost just before the international break.

Manager Erik ten Hag has had to deal with a plethora of injuries while also having to contend with plenty of off-field controversies. The biggest was Jadon Sancho’s expulsion from the first team.

The Englishman’s poor training displays forced the manager to call him out, but the winger responded in the worst possible manner, accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while providing preferential treatment to others.

ETH-Sancho spat still ongoing

The manager had provided the winger the opportunity to be reintegrated into the squad on the condition of a public apology. However, that has not been forthcoming.

The 23-year-old has not only refused to apologise, he also continues to stay up late to play video games while arriving late to practice.

Despite advice from his England colleagues and from the PFA, Sancho is showing no signs of remorse and at this stage, a January exit looks likely.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Saudi Arabian clubs have been linked with a move while The Peoples Person added that Juventus have joined the mix.

However, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, no Italian club seems to have a vacancy upfront at the moment and it looks unlikely that a January move will pan out.

“I was checking about Juventus and Roma, but at the moment they are not looking for a player in Jadon Sancho’s position, they are happy with the players they have, so there is nothing concrete,” Romano was quoted as saying on the Debrief podcast.

Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund were also linked with a move with the right-winger said to be in touch with the Bundesliga giants.

Just yesterday news broke that Dortmund, who are aware of the England international’s disciplinary issues from his time in Germany, appeared to rule out the possibility of re-signing Sancho.

Romano has also indicated the same, stating that currently, Dortmund have no plans and any change will depend on how many competitions they are alive in.

Sancho’s January exit options dwindling

There is also a tiny bit of hope from United’s end that the former Manchester City academy graduate will realise the folly of his ways and apologise.

“We have to keep an eye on German clubs because Sancho did very well in the Bundesliga, but nothing has been decided by Borussia Dortmund – it will be important to see what competitions they are in in the second half of the season.

“For United, they are still waiting to see if Sancho will apologise or not. It’s not going to be that easy, but if he doesn’t apologise then the January window will be the only solution.”

The longer the Sancho saga drags on, the more negative headlines it will create for the club while also the player’s value will keep dropping. At this stage, an exit seems the best option for both.

