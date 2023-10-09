Gary Neville backs Scott McTominay after late double against Brentford



Manchester United are a club that deals in extremes and after the thrilling win over Brentford on Saturday, there’s a new hero in town.

Scott McTominay memorably scored two late goals, both in added time, to secure an improbable victory for United.

Gary Neville has now backed McTominay and come out hard against people writing him off after a few bad performances.

In his column for Sky Sports, Neville said that he was “happy for Scott McTominay” because “he’s one kid who will run through a brick wall for the club”.

Neville believed that not having the club’s complete support has weighed McTominay down, which was reflected in some of his performances earlier in the season.

The Scotland international was particularly targeted in the Bayern Munich game when a clip of him not running back after losing the ball went viral.

“I wouldn’t look at that as anything other than pressure and carrying the world on his shoulders from being a Manchester United kid since the age of five,” said Neville.

To his credit, McTominay has bounced back from that nadir brilliantly, despite not being a preferred choice for Erik ten Hag.

The role he plays for Scotland is that of a box-crashing central midfielder where his instinctive finishing and positioning in the box come alive.

At United, however, he has mainly been operating as a deep-lying orchestrator, or as a purely defensive-minded midfielder which exposes his lack of passing game.

He was given the freedom to move forward and attack the box against Brentford because the situation demanded it and he took the opportunity with both hands.

Fans and the manager will hope that it becomes the start of a career renaissance for McTominay, who has looked likely to leave United in the coming windows, and a season renaissance for United.

