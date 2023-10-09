Gary Neville says Andre Onana is struggling to adapt to life at Manchester United

Manchester United’s dramatic last-gasp victory on Saturday ensured they will enter the international break in a much better mood.

Scott McTominay came off the bench to score twice in stoppage time to secure the win against a stubborn Brentford side at Old Trafford.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half with Mathias Jensen’s low drive squirming under Andre Onana’s outstretched arm.

The Cameroonian will be disappointed with his role in the goal and would have expected to save the scruffy strike that put United on the back foot.

It was another poor moment for United’s new goalkeeper who has suffered a turbulent start to his career in Manchester.

Speaking on his ‘Gary Neville Podcast’ for Sky Sports, former United captain Neville feels Onana’s issues with settling in is creating a big problem for Erik ten Hag.

“The goalkeeper hasn’t settled in quickly. That’s a problem. If your goalkeeper isn’t settled in and there’s a bit on instability around that, it does create a big problem. I’ve had it at United,” he said.

The latest mistake compounded Onana’s shaky start to life at United which has seen the keeper lose his confidence since arriving.

Peter Schmeichel was also critical of the 27-year-old for the Brentford goal and echoed Neville’s sentiments that Onana needs to improve.

A big mistake on his Champions League bow for United in Munich was followed by a shaky showing in the defeat to Galatasaray on Matchday 2 in Europe which has left qualification in the competition hanging by a thread.

United have conceded a whopping 19 goals so far this season and Onana will be unhappy with his part in a handful, none more so than the one at the weekend.

In fairness to the new No 1, he is yet to play in front of a settled back four with Saturday’s defensive line-up underlining United’s struggles with injuries.

However, Onana will be desperate to return to the form that saw him nominated for the FIFA Best Goalkeeper award for his performances with Inter last season.