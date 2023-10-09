Harry Maguire issues rallying cry to Manchester United after Brentford victory

Manchester United avoided yet another home defeat with two stoppage time goals sealing a come-from-behind victory against Brentford on Saturday.

Scott McTominay’s brace in the dying embers of the game has now provided some respite for United who will go into the international break on the back of a much-needed three points.

Harry Maguire stepped back into the starting XI and provided the assist for McTominay’s incredible last-gasp winner.

The centre-back also defended well throughout the afternoon and as reported by 90min, spoke on the importance of the win.

“That was a really important win. Obviously it has been a difficult time for us at the start of this season. We’ve not had the results that we, as a club, demand. Like I said, I think the season must start now,” said Maguire.

After a poor start to the campaign, United looked set to suffer yet another setback before McTominay’s dramatic intervention.

Maguire says the result must now serve as a springboard to turn the season around.

“This must be a turning point for us all, as individuals and as a club. We must kick on from this,” he said.

Having come close to leaving in the summer, the spotlight has been on Maguire since being stripped of the captaincy and he will be pleased with his weekend’s work.

“I’m always ready when I’m playing. I work hard in training and keep fit every day, and I’m happy that I contributed to a win,” he added.

Maguire will now go away with England and is likely to continue to get minutes as he gets his season up and running.

Lisandro Martinez’s long-term injury has also opened a door for Maguire to get a run of games with United as both the club and player look to rediscover their form.

Maguire and his side will be delighted with Saturday’s outcome, even if the performance still leaves more questions than answers.

Erik ten Hag’s men return to action in two week’s time, when the Premier League returns with a trip to struggling Sheffield United.

