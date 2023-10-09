“He plays with slightly different types”: Christian Eriksen addresses his lack of minutes this season



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has attributed his reduced game time this season to Erik ten Hag opting for players of a different profile.

So far this term, Eriksen has made seven Premier League appearances for United, but only three have come as starts.

He has come off the bench on four occasions with his most recent taste of action as a substitute coming during his side’s late dramatic comeback against Brentford at Old Trafford.

After the game, Ten Hag told reporters that he brought on Eriksen for Casemiro as he wanted “more football.”

For Brentford’s opener, Casemiro was guilty of giving the ball away before recklessly diving in and missing an easy tackle. The Brazilian was taken off at the interval for Eriksen who was much better in the middle of the park.

Last term, Eriksen was a guaranteed starter under Ten Hag but with the summer additions of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, his minutes have dwindled.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Denmark. He spoke to Ekstrabladet and addressed his situation at United.

He remarked, “I think you should ask the coach what he thinks. We have been hit hard by injuries in defence. We have simply conceded too many goals. I was sick last week, but I’m doing fine. I don’t have any flaws. The body feels good and of course, I want to play every game.”

“But if you have seen the matches yourself, you may also see that (Ten Hag) plays with slightly different types than me.”

Eriksen also spoke about his fellow countryman and club teammate – Rasmus Hojlund.

The 31-year-old hailed the goalscorer’s impact at United so far and branded him “a wise purchase.” Eriksen explained that Hojlund has so far fit in well as he understands Ten Hag’s ideas and works extremely hard behind the scenes.

On what Hojlund can improve on, Eriksen jokingly remarked, “He could score a few more goals.”

The 20-year-old striker of course has three goals for the Red Devils so far – all have come in the Champions League. He has yet to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League.

Eriksen added that despite Hojlund saying some “youth things,” the forward is extremely mature in his approach and has his head in the right place.

