“I’m not here to say he was wrong”: Alphonso Davies responds to criticism from Erik ten Hag



Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has issued a response to Erik ten Hag after the Manchester United boss said a few weeks ago that he is not a good defender.

During United’s opening clash of Group A in the Champions League vs. Bayern, Ten Hag started Facundo Pellistri on the right flank amidst the respective absences of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

During his pre-match media obligations, Ten Hag informed reporters that he named the Uruguayan winger in his starting XI because he felt he could trouble Davies.

The United boss explained, “Today, I think tactically it fits very [well] because Davies is very offensive. He’s got a lot of speed, and Pellistri can match that. Davies is not a great defender and his dribbling, so yeah, a good game for it.”

Ten Hag was however forced to somewhat eat his words early into the game when Davies came up with a huge last-ditch tackle to deny Pellistri what seemed like a nailed-on goalscoring opportunity that could have given United the lead.

In truth, the defender kept the 21-year-old star quiet for large parts of the game as Bayen ran out 4-3 winners at the Allianz Arena.

Pellistri had little impact on the game.

Davies spoke to ESPN reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (via Manchester Evening News) and refused to be drawn into speaking negatively about Ten Hag despite his criticism.

The Canadian remarked, “I think as a coach, he said it to motivate his players and I’m not sure what he saw but I’m not here to say he was wrong. I do have a lot of good defensive ability and I showed that during the game.”

“It was actually after the game that I saw the interview, but at the end of the day all that matters is I did my job on the pitch and we got the three points.”

The 22-year-old added, “It doesn’t really hype me, I just have to go out there and play my game. I don’t let criticism and what people say get to me.”

The Red Devils face Bayern again on December 12 for their final Champions League group-stage fixture.

At the moment, Ten Hag’s side sit bottom of Group A on zero points.

