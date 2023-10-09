Man United loanee Mason Greenwood scores first goal for Getafe against Celta Vigo



Manchester United loan star Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for Getafe in a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo yesterday.

In what was his fifth game for the Spanish outfit, Greenwood found himself at the far post, from where he was able to fire the ball into the back of the net from close range.

The Englishman’s goal temporarily handed 10-man Getafe a 2-1 lead.

However, they were pegged back just before the interval courtesy of Celta’s Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Eventually, both sides shared the spoils.

Greenwood played for 60 minutes. Currently, Getafe sit in 11 position in La Liga heading into the two-week international break.

Their draw against Celta was their fourth of the season.

During the time he was on the pitch, Greenwood completed one of the two dribbles he embarked on.

He only had 13 touches of the ball and managed to successfully deliver five of the six passes he attempted.

The forward won one of the five ground duels he delved into and failed to come out on top in the one aerial challenge he was required to contest in the air.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Greenwood will be hoping that his first goal for his loan club will open the floodgates for many more to come this campaign.

The 21-year-old is of course not expected to play for United ever again after his parent club determined that it was no longer feasible for the player to continue with his career at Old Trafford.

Amidst allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive control, he was suspended by United in January 2022. His charges were subsequently dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

United were conducting their own investigation into the matter and had provisionally prepared for his return but when their plans were leaked, the intense outrage and backlash forced the 20-time English champions to perform a U-turn.

A season-long loan move to Getafe was subsequently sanctioned by Erik ten Hag’s side.

