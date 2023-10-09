Manchester United open to Scott McTominay sale in January if huge bid arrives



Manchester United were under immense pressure heading into the Premier League contest against Brentford and those concerns were amplified when the Bees took an unlikely lead heading into the break.

A chorus of boos rang out at Old Trafford and manager Erik ten Hag was forced to make some bold calls and in the end they paid off as Scott McTominay emerged as the late hero.

The academy graduate emerged as a substitute in the 87th minute and scored two stoppage-time goals to ensure United headed into the international break on the back of a much-needed win.

McTominay, the hero

The Scottish international has been in sublime form for his national team where he is played in a much more advanced position as compared to where he plays for his club.

Ten Hag has preferred using him as either the deep-lying midfielder or even as the right midfielder and McTominay has certainly struggled. But his late salvo against Thomas Frank’s side will do his confidence a world of good.

The United boss was full of praise for the 26-year-old post-match and former players have also voiced their admiration for a player who seems to always give his all for the club and loves the club.

It is well-known that McTominay was up for sale in the summer and there was interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Fulham but United did not sell.

Their asking price was deemed too steep but despite his heroics on Saturday, United remain open to a sale should an important proposal arrive in January or even next summer.

“When Manchester United spoke to Erik ten Hag about players who need to leave in the summer … Scott McTominay was on a list of players who could if they receive an important proposal.

“West Ham’s offer was not enough for them to sell McTominay. United are very happy with him, McTominay is super professional, super serious, and never complaining, even though he wants to play.

McTominay can still leave

“So unless an important proposal arrives, they are happy to keep him until the end of the season,” transfer guru Fabrizio Romano was quoted as saying on the Debrief podcast.

The Dutch manager appreciates McTominay’s qualities as a versatile midfielder who plays for the badge but he is also one of the most sellable assets at the club at the moment.

At one point, United were asking for as much as £50 million for him.

When all the players are fit, there is very little chance the Scot will make the first team and more substitute appearances are on the cards and at this stage of his career, he surely wants more regular playing time.

Managers have kept using him in a deeper position whereas the player is elite closer to goal. It will be interesting to see what happens with the midfielder this season.

