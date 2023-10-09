Manchester United remain in the race for Xavi Simons with Paris Saint-Germain open to sale



Manchester United barely scraped across the finish line against Brentford and while the international break will give the team the chance to regroup, manager Erik ten Hag is still saddled with a bunch of problems.

The Dutchman has had to constantly reshuffle his backline due to numerous injuries while the lack of cover on the right wing due to off-field controversies has also hampered the team.

Antony is finally back but the domestic violence case is yet to be closed while Jadon Sancho appears no closer to getting reintegrated into the first-team squad as he remains steadfast in his no-apology approach.

United need a new RW, especially if Sancho leaves

There is a good chance the England international leaves in January, but quite a few clubs are distancing themselves from a deal for the winger due to his disciplinary issues.

If the 23-year-old ends up leaving, a replacement will be sought and Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers could be an option while Takefusa Kubo has also been linked with a move.

Fichajes have claimed that the 20-time English league champions could revisit their interest in RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.

Since his loan move to Germany, the Netherlands international has been deployed as a right winger and he already has three goals and four assists in seven Bundesliga games.

Simons had a stellar year with PSV last season, as he scored 22 times and registered 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, which prompted interest from all across Europe.

The Peoples Person had reported that United were the favourites for the 20-year-old before Paris Saint-Germain decided to activate their buyback clause.

Now the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are also in the race with the player’s parent club open to a lucrative sale.

“It should be noted that Xavi Simons will return to PSG at the end of the current season with RB Leipzig.

Xavi Simons remains a target

“PSG would be willing to consider substantial offers for the promising midfielder, which has generated significant interest from several European clubs.

“Chelsea are not alone in the race to acquire the services of Xavi Simons. Big-name teams such as FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have also set their eyes on the talented player.”

Simons can play all across the frontline and even as the attacking midfielder and versatility is a trait Ten Hag admires.

United’s coach has extensive knowledge about Dutch players so he will be hoping to win the race for the highly-rated star.

His current market value stands at €40 million as per Transfermarkt and PSG will be hoping to earn more for the ever-improving attacking star.

