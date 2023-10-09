Victor Lindelof injury: Swedish National Team manager gives gloomy update on Manchester United defender



Manchester United’s injury troubles reached a crescendo against Brentford when the whole first-choice back-four was absent from the startling lineup.

In the face of mounting injuries, Victor Lindelof has been a steady presence in terms of availability, even though his performances have been sketchy.

However, that could change soon in news that United wouldn’t want to hear.

Sweden manager Janne Andersson was asked about the defender by Aftonbladet as Lindelof has been called up during this international break.

Andersson struck an unsure tone, saying that although he has had contact with the defender, he does not have the medical team’s assessment.

However, he remains hopeful there aren’t major problems but “I don’t dare say that for sure”.

Lindelof was subbed off against Brentford and instead of sitting in the home team’s dugout, he headed straight down the tunnel in worrying signs for the club.

The Swedish defender was seen repeatedly clutching his back during the game and looked in extreme discomfort after a scary fall while competing in the air.

He continued for a while after that fall but ultimately the pain likely proved to be too much as he headed down the tunnel.

Erik ten Hag subbed him off for Anthony Martial as United went gung-ho in search of two goals to turn it around which were ultimately provided by Scott McTominay.

Sweden now face a nervous wait for the latest on Lindelof’s injury as a marquee game against Belgium in UEFA Euro Qualifiers is on the horizon for them.

United’s next game is against Sheffield United on October 21, a game Ten Hag will be hoping Lindelof is fit for.

