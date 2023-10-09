Wayne Rooney’s son Kai drops major hint about his next managerial job



Wayne Rooney quit DC United recently after failing to qualify for the playoffs.

However, as The Peoples Person recently reported, it is not going to dampen his stock in the eyes of potential clubs due to the huge improvement job he oversaw.

Rooney’s name has already been linked to numerous clubs since leaving but a major hint might have just dropped.

The Sun reports that Rooney’s son Kai has started following Birmingham City players on Instagram in what could be construed as a hint of what the Manchester United legend will do next.

Kai followed many first-team and youth players after his father left DC United and it sent Birmingham fans into a frenzy.

Birmingham has seemed the most likely destination for Rooney even when there were unconfirmed reports that he could quit the MLS.

It’s the club owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, who is close friends with Rooney and remains an ambitious owner.

Furthermore, their presence in the Championship means they’ll be hiring a coach in Rooney who has prior experience in the league with Derby County.

Even for Rooney, this move would make sense as Birmingham are placed just right in the Championship hierarchy.

They are not expected to be near the top and compete for promotion, but they are also in a far better position than Derby found themselves in when the ex-United striker was there.

They are currently flying high in the league which, ironically, could open the door even earlier for Rooney.

Current manager John Eustace is being tipped for the Rangers job due to his overachievement at Birmingham, and Rooney could step straight into the position, taking over a club on the up for the first time in his career.

