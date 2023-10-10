Andre Onana needs time away from Manchester United squad after nightmare start

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will do well to drop goalkeeper Andre Onana from the starting lineup temporarily due to the player’s poor run of performances.

Upon signing for Man United, expectations were high for Onana, who managed to keep an impressive eight clean sheets in 13 matches as his team went to the Champions League final last season.

He also kept two clean sheets in three appearances as Inter Milan won last season’s Coppa Italia. (Stats via Transfermarkt)

Onana’s impressive Inter form has, to date, not been replicated during his time at United, with the Cameroonian goalkeeper conceding a massive 19 goals in just 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

While much of United’s defensive woes can be pinned on their defence’s poor form as a collective, not to mention the club’s injury crisis, Onana has unfortunately been at the centre of several of the club’s major failures at the back.

During the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, Onana stepped up to take full responsibility for letting in the opening goal that led to United’s 4-3 defeat.

“It’s difficult. I think in the beginning we were good but after my mistake, we lost control of the game… I’m the one who let the team down,” Onana declared.

Yet again, during United’s shock 2-3 loss to Galatasaray in their next Champions League match, Onana’s goalkeeping struggles were again in the spotlight.

The goalkeeper was blamed for conceding the second and third goals, both of which were considered to be fairly straightforward shots that could be saved.

Even during the thrilling last-gasp win over Brentford on the weekend, Onana slipped up again.

The keeper got a hand on what was a soft shot from Matthias Jensen, however, he was unable to prevent the ball from going into the net.

Given his performances for Inter as well as brief moments of promise at United, it’s clear that Onana is a talented shot-stopper who is simply going through a challenging phase in his career.

With mental coach Marco Marchese offering to provide Onana with the psychological guidance he needs to overcome his struggles in goal, perhaps it’s best if Ten Hag withdraws the 27-year-old from the United lineup for the time being.

After all, not only may Onana’s poor form in goal continue to sink United, but it could affect his self-confidence, particularly as fans grow disgruntled and United legends such as Peter Schmeichel increasingly draw public focus to the goalkeeper’s shortcomings.

For the sake of Onana’s emotional well-being and the form of the team, Ten Hag would do well to drop him for a while – at least until he gets his technical game back on track.